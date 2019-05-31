World gin day at Wineport

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

To celebrate the 10th annual world gin day, The Gin School Scotland, in association with The Wineport at Cladach, have announced details of their upcoming festival on Saturday June 8, from 12noon until 6pm.

The school has hand-picked six of Scotland’s finest craft distillers who will offer tastings and carefully matched mixers in the Gin Room, and live bands will provide musical entertainment all afternoon in the marquee.

To date, confirmed producers taking part include Colonsay Gin (wild thyme spirits) Mcleans Gin, Biggar Gin, Linlithgow Gin, Pentland Hills Gin and the Isle of Arran Gin.

There will be delicious barbecue food straight from the grill – with proceeds to Arran Mountain Rescue – as well as the Wineport’s own superb fayre available all day. The event is free to attend with a small charge for entry to the Gin Room.