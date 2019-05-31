Southend start season with Shiskine scalp

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine 0 Southend 8

Arran Dairies League



Reigning league champions Southend started their season off on the right foot with a convincing win against Shiskine on their home turf on Monday evening.

With both teams starting off slowly it was clear that Southend had not been idle over the winter, with a number of their players involved with Arran AFC in the Ayrshire Sunday League, and they rapidly took control of the game.

Goal scorers included William Sillars, Donald Park, Jed Russell and Joe McHugh, while Gregor Crichton and Ryan Armstrong each scored a brace. At the half time mark the score line sat at 4-0 to the visitors and by the full time whistle Southend had managed to double their tally taking it to eight. William Sillars was nominated as man of the match for his committed performance on the field.

Northend 2 Lamlash 6

In their second game of the season Lamlash travelled to the Ewe Camp in Lochranza to take on Northend. The game was largely dominated by man of the match, Johnny Sloss whose performance on the field saw him scoring a haul of four goals. Martin Ross also added to the score line while an own goal brought their tally to six.

On the Northend side Jean Demazeux and Andy McNamara retaliated with a goal each but it was just not enough to change the outcome of the game which saw the final score 6-2 with the visiting team taking the victory.