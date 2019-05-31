Pedal revolution

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

If the amount of interest in the eBike scheme established by Eco Savvy is any indication of the future popularity of the new technology, then it is safe to say that Arran’s green team are at the vanguard of making it accessible to the island community.

The scheme, which will allow organisations and all of their staff, access to try out the eBikes, will introduce a wide audience to the new technology -which previously was prohibitively expensive and relatively inefficient.

Those days are gone and eBikes, as many are about to learn, will revolutionise the industry and experts predict that it will be less than a decade before the standard pedal bicycles will be referred to as ‘old fashioned’ bicycles. Compare the seismic shift between landline telephones and mobile telephones and you may have an idea of the changes expected.

Congratulations must go to Eco Savvy for a bold initiative, one of many that they have introduced, which – time will prove – will have far reaching implications for Arran, our environment and the health of the people who adopt the technology, ethos and lifestyle.