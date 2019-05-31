Nicola joins top 10 list

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran jocked Nicola Currie has made it into the top 10 of the most winning women flat jockeys of all-time in Britain.

She made it to 10th on the list following her victory on Seraphinite at Kempton last week, who was a 33-1 outsider, her 127th victory of her career.

Nicola was crowned all-weather champion apprentice last month after another successful winter campaign. Lambourn trainer Jamie Osborne has provided her with the most winners (24) and fittingly trained the landmark winner, with Phil McEntee and Richard Hughes next on the list of successful partnerships.

Her Kempton success is her 26th winner of 2019, while she claimed 81 winners in a superb 2018, headlined by her Challenge Cup victory on Raising Sand at Ascot in October, the biggest win of her career.