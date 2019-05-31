Folk ‘n talent  at The PHT

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There is some fine music lined up at the Pierhead Tavern in Lamlash for the month of June. With the emphasis this month on folk, owner Jane Howe has some fantastic treats in store – and, as always, all the music is free at the PHT.

Luckenbooth – Saturday June 8 at 9pm

Luckenbooth is a term that describes a brooch dating back to the 16th Century and was traditionally given by a man to his sweetheart on their betrothal. It was considered a lucky charm, protecting the wearer against the evil eye and among other powers the Luckenbooth was supposed to ease the pain at childbirth.

The band liked that background and called themselves Luckenbooth and have been playing together around the folk clubs and festivals in Scotland for almost 20 years. A multi-talented group playing a wide range of instruments Christine Knox on vocals, keyboard, whistle and percussion. Mhairi Phillipson on fiddle, viola, vocals and percussion. Alex Knox on guitar, vocals, whistle and mandolin. The inter-changability of the performers makes for a varied and interesting performance, and they all play very well with a great audience rapport.

Their repertoire is a mix of traditional and contemporary folk, country, pop arrangements of traditional folk tunes, with some more modern offerings from the likes of Kate Rusby, Robin Laing and Amy McDonald and even play a few self-penned songs in the repertoire. Two of the band come from a classically trained background and the predominant musical influences of Luckenbooth include Jez Lowe, Kate Rusby, The Ennis Sisters, Nanci Griffith, The Corries and The Incredible String Band.

Luckenbooth have released two albums Finally Tuned and Sun & Moon & Stars, both contain a wide mix of styles.

Hingin by a Threed – Sunday June 9 at 4pm

Hingin by a Threed is a Celtic folk band who play Irish, Scottish and American folk music. The band are led by former Guildhall School of Music student Diane Merson-Jones who has incredible CV having played with the Scottish Ballet, Scottish Opera and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Accompanied by John Scott – banjo, bouzouki, guitar and backing vocals, John Walker – guitar, penny whistle and backing vocals, Ian Blue – mandolin, guitar and vocals and Brian Knox – fiddle, guitar, concertina and vocals. Their repertoire is a wide range of traditional folk and modern songs as well as jigs and reels from Ireland, Scotland and America. Band members have covered many genres of music over the past 40 years including folk, rock, jazz and country.

Stan The Man – Friday June 14 at 9pm

Stan Robertson has recently made his home in Lochranza having spent the last 30 years based in Oxford, although originally from East Kilbride.

He has toured extensively as a session guitar player and vocalist with many bands including travelling to the USA, Europe and even New Zealand to work.His last band was based in London, The Silver Searchers had a great line up including the drummer from Mud and Sweet along with the resident bass player of the Cavern Club in Liverpool. Stan still joins forces with the boys to gig several times a year.

Tiderays – Saturday June 15 at 9pm and Sunday June 16 at 4pm

Dumfries band Tiderays made up of Eddie Oakes, Liam Russell, Robbie Huxtable and Trevor Newport have been creating quite a buzz recently.

Their first single, Papillon, gained airplay on Tom Robinson’s BBC Radio 6 Music show, from Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio and from CamGlen Radio. Rod Jones of Idlewild has been working with the band to record and produce their singles and videos out of his Post Electric Studios in Edinburgh. Tiderays have opened the main stage at the Electric Fields festival, sold out hometown shows at The Venue and The Stove, Oran Mor and showcased at Dumfries Music Conference. They’ve also played at Carlisle Fringe Festival and Solfest.

On 16th December 2018, they received the accolade of Artist of the Week in the Scotsman newspaper in partnership with The Association of Independent Music. Tiderays launched their new EP ‘Parallel’ in March 2019.

The popular Hinging by a Threed play next Sunday. NO_B22music01

Stan the Man has recently moved to Arran. NO_B22music02