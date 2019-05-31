Crosshouse Children’s Fund launched

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new charitable fund has been launched to support babies, children and families from across Ayrshire and Arran who are cared for in hospital.

Established by Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Crosshouse Children’s Fund will raise money for the children’s wards, maternity unit and neonatal unit located at University Hospital Crosshouse, where many Arran babies are born.

The fund aims to enhance hospital experiences for patients by providing enhanced equipment and support services that can help to alleviate the worries of a hospital visit.

Each year at University Hospital Crosshouse, almost 8,000 babies, children and young people are treated within the Paediatrics Department; more than 4,000 within Maternity Services; 500 at the Neonatal Unit and almost 13,000 are seen in the Emergency Department (ED).

Communities across Ayrshire and Arran are being asked to fundraise and donate to help these youngsters and their families have the best possible hospital experiences.

In establishing the fund, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is expanding its reach to support children in hospital across the West of Scotland. To date the charity has already invested more than £30 million in to Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children and related paediatric services.

Shona Cardle, chief executive at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said: ‘We are delighted to be able to extend our work to support children and their families from across Ayrshire. Staff at NHS Ayrshire and Arran already provide outstanding care to young patients and their families, but we hope that through the creation of Crosshouse Children’s Fund, we’ll be able to help teams at Crosshouse achieve even more in key areas they wish to develop.

‘All of the money raised in support of Crosshouse Children’s Fund will be invested in Ayrshire, and we hope that local people, businesses and communities will get behind this important local cause”.

‘By funding additional services and projects – from funding specialist medical equipment to play resources – we hope to help alleviate some of the worries a hospital visit can bring. Together, we can be there for children and their families when they need us most.’

John Burns, Chief Executive of NHS Ayrshire & Arran said: ‘Having this dedicated fund will make it even easier for people to donate and they can be assured that every penny raised will be used locally to give children and babies in hospital the best possible experience.’

To show your support for Crosshouse Children’s Fund, please call 01292 435 197 or visit www.CrosshouseChildrensFund.org.

Staff from University Hospital Crosshouse joined Shona Cardle of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and Hazel Borland of NHS Ayrshire & Arran alongside families to mark the launch of Crosshouse Children’s Fund. NO_B22fund01