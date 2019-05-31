Arran Banner golf – week 22

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday May 22, Summer Cup, 42 played, CSS 64. 1 Bruce Jenkins 68(6)62, 2 Babbies MacNeil 84(20)64 acb, 3 Sam Tattersfield 83 (19)64 acb. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 66.

Friday May 24, Club Championship semi-finals, Gordon Hendry beat Ewan McKinnon and Ross Duncan beat Frazer Barr. Saturday May 25, Club Championship final, Ross Duncan beat Gordon Hendry 2 and 1.

Sunday May 26, Brandon qualifier, 9 played, CSS 65. 1 George Hamilton 81(16)65, 2 Douglas Robertson 85(19)66, 3 Bob McCrae 76(9)67. Scratch, Bob McCrae 76.

Ladies section: Tuesday April 30, CCQ3, silver division, 1 Isobel Macdonald, nett 68 Scratch Ann May gross 76. Bronze division, 1 Heather Raeside nett 67.

Saturday May 4, Stableford. 1 Ann May, 29ts, 2 equal Susan Butchard and Nina Morgan 28pts.

Tuesday May 14, Club Trophy, R1. 1 Ann May, gross 76, nett 67. 2 Margaret Roxburgh, nett 69. Tuesday May 14, 9 hole Stableford. 1 Moira Small, 13pts BIH, 2 Gege Kroner 13 pts.

Tuesday May 2, Club Trophy, R2. 1 Ann May, gross 74, nett 68. 2 Fiona Henderson, nett 74.

Overall winner of Club Trophy, Ann May, runner up Kate McAdam.

Fixture: Saturday June 1 and Sunday 2 June 2, Arran Open Championship.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday May 22, 18 Hole Sweep. 1 A Burke 81-23=58, 2 J McGovern 73-14=59 and scratch, 3 R Burke 75-12=63. Magic twos, four twos with John McGovern and Graeme Andrew having the magic one @13th.

Saturday May 25, Club Championship round one. 1 R Burke 71-12=59, 2 R Logan 66-6=60 and scratch, 3 L Hartley 80-15=65. Very good round by Robert Logan in difficult conditions.

Fixtures: Saturday June 1, Club Championship round three, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday June 5, Jack Logan Cup, ballot at 6pm.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday May 22, Dr Adam Cup. 1 Alan Leek 59-19=40, 2 Colin Rutterford 54-13=41, 3 and scratch Hamish Bannatyne 46-4=42. Magic twos A Miller.

Ladies section: Thursday May 23, Mary Craig Trophy. 1 Fiona Scott 56-15=41, 2 and scratch Fiona Henderson 51-9=42.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday May 22, Summer Trophy, 24 played, CSS 63. 1 Sandy Kelso 16, 59, 2 Cory Allan 7, 62, 3 Jamie Macpherson 5, 64, ACB and lowest gross, 4 Andrew Martin 12, 64. Magic twos Wolfi Kroner @2nd, Sandy Kelso @5th, Nicol Auld @6th, Danny Head and Andrew Martin @17th.

Sunday May 26, The McKelvie Cup round two. A bit of a weather shock for the 12 who played making winter clothing a necessity. The afternoon saw the best of the conditions, but although the rain went off, the temperature was more akin to March than May. None of this troubled Corey Allan, however, as he romped home with a fine net 60 to win the second round and the McKelvie Cup itself. 1 Corey Allan 5, 60 and lowest gross, 2 Nicol Auld 6, 64, 3 Wolfi Kroner 16, 66 acb, 4 John Pennycott 14, 66. Magic twos Danny Head @12th, Nicol Auld and Jamie Macpherson @15th. Over two rounds the winner of The McKelvie Cup is Corey Allan with Nicol Auld in second place and Wolfi Kroner in third.

Fixtures: Sunday June 2, Club Championship and J C Reid finals. Wednesday June 5, Summer Trophy, draw at 5.30pm.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday May 23, Yellow Medal, CSS 61. 1 Stuart McLaren 69-12=57, 2 Roger Garrett 79-15=64.

Thursday May 23, Summer Cup, CSS 64. 1 Paul Jameson 71=11=60, 2 Scott Macfarlane 74-10=64, 3 Neil Young 73-6=67 BIH, 4 Stuart Campbell 73-6=67 BIH over Dan Bremner. Best scratch D Macfarlane 68. Magic twos Allan Colquhoun and Neil Young @16th, Paul Jameson @14th. Hole 17 selected – no winner.

Fixtures: Thursday May 30, Summer Cup, make up own groups. Sunday June 2, Hamilton Bowl, bogey, 9.30am and 12.30pm starts.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Owing to the sad loss of the club’s president Peter Emsley and his memorial service on Saturday June 1 at 2pm in Lochranza Church, The Duncan Sillers Cup which was due to be played on the same day has been cancelled.

Fixtures: Monday June 3, quarter finals of the Gents Club Championship tee off from 5.30pm. Tuesday June 4, 2nd round of the Ladies Club Championship qualifier and Peter Sutton tee off 12.30pm and 5.30pm. Thurs day June 6, quarter final of the President’s Cup tee off 5.30pm.

Arran Golfers Association

Junior Matchplay Final at Whiting Bay between Ross Trail and Gregor Crichton. Gregor took an early lead but Ross fought back before finally winning at the 18th hole, two up. Thanks to the greenkeepers for the excellent condition of the course.

Fixture: Saturday June 8, Thomson Cup semi-finals and final. Semi’s tee off at 1pm and final at 6pm at Whiting Bay GC.