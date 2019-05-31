Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 22

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Tower trouble

Nobody is entitled to a view is what planners often say. Resigned, but sad, Anne and Rodden Middleton have accepted this fact despite the fact that their view from their lounge window will now include a four story tower belonging to the new fire station in Lamlash.

Shown on the original plans and in their neighbour notification documents the tower should of been built just out of sight of their vista but owing to the building being built in the wrong place it will now be sit directly in their view. Not only has the building been built further back than it was intended, and further towards the Cordon road, it has also been built in reverse, with the fire appliance garage to the north and not at the south end as expected.

Mr Middleton said: ‘If it was where it should of been we’d hardly have seen it at all, it is especially sad since it all smacks of one rule for some and another for others.’

Underground water

The community council was shown plans on Tuesday evening for the water pumping station to be built at the top of the String Road. At the highest point it would, in normal circumstances, be very visible but after talks with the Water Board they have agreed to make the building almost completely underground. Still visible will be the entrance, a fence marking out the area and a stone embankment. But Stewart Walls who had been liaising with the Water Board said: ‘They have gone a considerable way in deciding to put the whole building underground. I think it’s been well worth the exercise.’

Coup clean-up

North Ayrshire Council has been pulled up by SEPA for allowing dumping outside the Brodick coup after hours. Having been previously allowed, some builders – who should have paid a charge – were leaving rubble outside in great quantities. Some people abused the courtesy so much that council workmen have been unable to get their truck through the gates on occasion owing to the amount of waste there.

SEPA have now also stepped in, concerned about waste leeching into the sea, and for fear of breaking the law the council will now no longer allow any dumping at the gate. Council officials insist that there is no loss of the facilities at the dump but it has to take place during opening hours.

Laura Selkirk of Brodick will set out on the Inca Trail Trek in October in aid of diabetes research. Having diabetes herself, Laura will join 25 others with the condition on her Peruvian adventure. 01_B22twe01

Winners at the North Ayrshire Burns Speaking Competition were Kirsty McBain, Malcolm Pennycott, June Bunyan and Guy Sloan. 01_B22twe02

Organiser of a Skilltasters course, Eve Broadis is pictured with participants Russell Bailey, Shaun Hamilton, David Harper, Vicki Jones, Melanie Battershill and Clive Berry, owner of the course venue at Lilybank, Lamlash. 01_B22twe03

Narrowly missing out on the Arran Haulage Cup was Cameronia who were defeated in a penalty shoot-out by Shiskine after a 4-4 draw. 01_B22twe04

A leaving party was thrown for Charles Currie last Friday on board the Caledonian Isles. Charles, until recently, was the marketing director with the Ayrshire and Arran Tourist Board and can be seen keeking over the heads of those in front. 01_B22twe05