… and salmon company hosts second exhibition

The Scottish Salmon Company have hosted their second public exhibition on Arran outlining their plans for a salmon farm in the north east of the island near Millstone Point.

A number of consultants and company representatives were on hand at the event in Brodick hall on Monday to provide details on their 5,000 tonnes, 20 pen farm as part of their scoping plans.

The exhibition follows on from an initial exhibition, held in Lochranza at the start of April, which was commandeered by opponents to the project who demanded a representative answer their questions.

A requested Q&A session was held last week but it was highly criticised for restricting the numbers of attendees who had to book in advance to attend. Many people who attended reported not being able to ask their question in the strictly controlled sessions.

The public consultations are a requirement during the initial stages of the planning application.

Literature provided by the Scottish Salmon Company said: ‘We are committed to engaging and listening to you during the planning process and would encourage you to discuss our proposals with us and provide feedback. You can get in touch with us by emailing arran@scottishsalmon.com or visit www.scottishsalmon.com.’

Representatives at the public exhibition reported a steady stream of visiting throughout the day.