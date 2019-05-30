Four in a row for Matthew and Pip

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Matthew McNeish and his dog Pip have won the Dougarie dog trial for the fourth year in a row.

The 131st Dougarie dog trial attracted a good entry of 40 dogs running at the event which was held at Glenloig last week. The entrants included dogs and handlers from across the west of Scotland and the north of England, with eight of them running in the confined class by Arran handlers.

Racking up an impressive score of 96 out of 100 the open class was won by Carol Mellin from Yorkshire with her dog Ben. In the confined class Matthew from Sliddery took the title, and the bulk of the local trophies, with his dog Pip.

The judge Jimmy Barr of Campbeltown announced the results as follows:

Open: 1 Carol Mellin, Skipton, Ben, 96, 2 Kenny Donald, Dalrymple, Choc, 90, 3 Alec Watson, Shotts, Moss, 86, 4 Peter Martin, Glenlyon, Jill, 85, 5 Mathew McNeish, Arran, Pip, 80, 6 Neil McVicar, Dunoon, Mist, 80.

Local: 1 Mathew McNeish, Pip, 80, 2 Iain McConnell, Sam, 75, 3 Iain McConnell, Drift (Grif), 60, 4 Liz Robertson, Jim, 54, 5 Wullie Stevenson, McLeod, 54.

The confined (Arran) class trophy winners were: Learig Cup for the winner of the confined class, Matthew McNeish of Sliddery with Pip. Baldy Craig Rose Bowl for the best outrun/lift/pen, Matthew McNeish. Harbour View Cup for the best drive, Liz Robertson of Machrie with Jim. Machrie Farmer’s Cup for the best fetch/shed, Matthew McNeish. Glaister Shield for the highest pointed Arran bred dog, Matthew McNeish (Pip).

The Brodick dog trial will take place on Thursday June 13, at 4.30pm for the confined (local) class and on Friday June 14, at 10am, the open class will be held.

Confined winner, Matthew McNeish and son Todd are pictured with Pip. No_B22dog01

Todd McNeish receives one of the many trophies won by his dad Matthew. No_B22dog02

Open class winner, Carol Mellin from Yorkshire with her dog Ben. No_B22dog03