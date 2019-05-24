Luxury housing shelved as council calls for ‘balance’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A proposal to build 18 new luxury homes in Brodick has been shelved.

Arran Estates had sought planning permission in principle for a residential development including 16 plots and associated infrastructure, and detailed planning permission for roads, parking areas and two detached dwelling houses on a site to north west of the new Montrose House in Glen Cloy Road.

In a response to the application Arran Community Council said that while they had no objection in principle to the erection of dwelling houses on the site, they had some general concerns, which, they said, was not directed towards the applicant, but felt the time had come to raise the issue of housing on the island in more general terms.

Under the plans which have withdrawn each of the plots, on what is presently farmland, would have been sold off separately for individually designed houses of two storey, one and half storey or single storey.

In their submission the community council stated: ‘In registering local views,we respectfully suggest that this development does not appear to address the priority need for low cost housing for young families etc.

‘North Ayrshire Council’s own Local housing strategy 2018-2022 states that in the case of Arran, ‘median house prices are eight times higher than the median income, suggesting that buying a house on the island is not feasible for a significant number of people’. Surely, as the local planning authority you must seriously take that on board. Not only register what it says but also begin to take active steps to address it. As it currently stands, to the best of our knowledge, planning permission for several hundred large dwellings has been granted on Arran. It’s almost certain that none of them will be affordable to most of the young local working families.

‘The Business Gateway Service Arran and Cumbrae, carried out a survey on Arran in 2016. Again, we quote, ‘it tried to understand how the housing market influences employment and recruitment. A third of those asked felt the lack of affordable housing was halting the expansion of local businesses because they were unable to recruit or retain staff. Stakeholders also advised that there is a significant number of ‘hidden households’ on the island (eg. people living in caravans, being overcrowded etc). The Arran Economic Group is a multi-agency group that includes representative from Visit Arran, North Ayrshire Council, Highland and Island Enterprises, Scottish Government, Arran Community Council and local businesses. Members are working to maximise the potential for economic growth on the island, and for a sustainable, vibrant and prosperous island. One of the group’s priorities is the delivery of additional housing that will support economic growth’.

‘With absolute respect to all, the NAC local housing strategy is saying one thing and the constant issuing of planning permission by NAC planning for expensive dwelling houses is saying another.

‘All we as a community council are saying is, whether you can afford a large or small home, your right to own a home is equal and the market, if balanced should be able to cater for that. Arran is in its own “housing bubble”, perhaps the time has come to begin to set down local guidelines or impose conditions which are existent in current legislation to effectively balance the local housing need.’

The site of the withdrawn housing plans. 01_B07housing01