Island gets big boost from extra sailings

The benefits the island gained by having the MV Isle of Arran deployed for 89 additional sailings in April has been highlighted by the Arran Ferry Committee.

As reported last month in the Banner, the committee met with Islands minister Paul Wheelhouse and whilst the majority of the discussion centred on the reliability and resilience of the service, they also highlighted the constraints on travel in the current single vessel service.

The committee were able to provide evidence of the restriction this had for residents and businesses and negotiated 47 additional sailings to be provided by the MV Isle of Arran on the Ardrossan to Brodick route over Easter to alleviate restrictions for short term travel needs.

Continued discussions with Calmac and were also able to have a further 42 sailings provided during the week leading up to Easter supported by Transport Scotland.

The benefit for residents and businesses on Arran can now be quantified with CalMac confirming the carriage numbers showing that this extra capacity facilitated 11,844 passenger and 3,203 car journeys. There were also 773 metres of freight and three coaches carried which may have freed up space on the Caledonian Isles for other vehicles.

The added capacity and carrying numbers helped reduce the short-term limitations for resident’s travel plans and also contributed a significant financial boost to the island’s economy, the committee say.

The Arran Ferry Committee will continue to work with CalMac and Transport Scotland to explore all opportunities to develop the timetables for both Ardrossan and Lochranza routes within the current fleet’s capability.