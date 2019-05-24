Arran residents learn all about solar innovations

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Eco Savvy held a really exciting event on Tuesday explaining solar innovations and the future of green energy in the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick.

With the end of the Feed in Tariff for solar PV at the end of March this year, a huge spike of interest in domestic solar technology was experienced as domestic residents rushed to meet the payment deadline on Arran and across Scotland.

Streamlining the process, Eco Savvy helped 12 households on the island with their solar PV projects and are now looking to help those who are still considering it or wanting to maximise the efficiency of their existing solar PV systems.

The solar PV accessories event, held this week, was well attended by more than 20 residents and was an opportunity to hear a presentation about exciting new technologies from an industry expert, as well as speak to a representative from Home Energy Scotland about the financial help available for these technologies.

Marty Mellix-Fox, guest speaker and technical director of Solar Wind Applications, reported that in 2018, an estimated 74.6 per cent of gross electricity consumption came from renewable sources. Furthermore, Scotland has a target to deliver the equivalent of 100 per cent gross electricity consumption from renewables by 2020. Marty highlighted that domestic generation has been key to delivering this target, and domestic generation paired with storage will be crucial in improving this further.

At the event, attendees learned about new technologies with regards to battery storage systems, such as the Tesla Powerwall 2 and the Scottish product Sunamp, both of which were explained with current example data from customers displayed in graphs, and with an emphasis on the different battery qualities required for each particular use.

The hot topic of electric vehicles (EV) was discussed as electric cars are basically large batteries on wheels. This along with the fact that they are often parked means clean solar power produced locally can be stored and then used to directly offset fossil fuel. It was pointed out that there are far more EV charging points than fuel stations and many are still free, perfect for remote and rural living.

There was a great deal of interest in innovative products from myenergi that are both cost-effective and an efficient accessory that can be retro fitted or installed at the same time as solar panels. The technology diverts excess solar energy to other uses within the home instead of exporting to the grid, with no impact on the payments for people who are currently signed up to export tariffs.

Eco Savvy project manager Jude King said: ‘Overall, event attendees were left invigorated and inspired by the developing technologies for solar, and a future where dependence on fossil fuels is eliminated.

‘Many will support this goal with the implementation of solar PV or upgrading of existing systems. Eco Savvy will continue to offer free support and assist residents who require further information and guidance in their renewables projects.’

Tomorrow (Sunday) Eco Savvy are holding an eBike open day where they will be showing off their new eBikes and offering trial runs. There will also be free regular bike MOTs and repairs by the Arran High School mountain bike club. The event is on from 12.30pm until 3pm.

Guest speaker Marty Mellix-Fox, technical director of Solar Wind Applications informs on new solar technologies to the audience. NO_B21solar01

Marty and Kevin McFadzean, renewables adviser of Home Energy Scotland, with the Tesla Model S. NO_B21solar02