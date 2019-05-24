Arran pupils brush up on oral health awareness

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pupils from all of Arran’s primary schools and early years classes cleaned their teeth simultaneously on Monday morning in an organised brushathon.

The event, organised by the NHS Ayrshire and Arran’s oral health team, is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of paying attention to oral hygiene to maintain a bright and white smile.

The pupils from Arran’s schools eagerly took part in the fun brushathon and shared a laugh with fellow pupils who sported large smiling lip masks. With an emphasis on having fun, the event also encouraged smiling, good oral health and healthy lifestyles.

The brushathon was held as part of National Smile Month which runs until Thursday June 13 with the aims of achieving good physical and mental wellbeing by improving oral health.

Pirnmill primary pupils eagerly take part in the brushathon. No_B21brush01

Brodick early years pupils enjoy a fun morning learning about oral health. 01_B21brush02

Brodick primary P1 and P2 pupils with their toothbrushes at the ready. 01_B21brush03

Brodick primary P3 pupils join in the brushathon. 01_B21brush04

Brodick primary P4 and P5 pupils are all smiles. 01_B21brush05

Brodick primary P6 and P7 put on a happy face. 01_B21brush06

Corrie primary pupils with their brushathon goodie bags. 01_B21brush07