Arran finish runners-up in first mainland season

Valley Thistle 1, Arran AFC 3

Q&L Skips Division One

Arran travelled to Kilwinning Sports Club for their final league game of the season in a match against Valley Thistle who, with a cup win under their belts, were always going to be tough opponents.

Valley started quickly with a few attacks in the first minute but Arran took the lead when Archie McNicol placed a well executed lob over the keeper to make it 1-0. Before long Ryan Armstrong added a second with a low drive into the bottom corner.

In the second half, Arran managed to secure a further goal to take the score to 3-0 when Archie scored again by nodding the ball in at the back post. Adding to an impressive, but as yet uncounted, tally, it is estimated that Archie has scored more than 30 goals so far this season.

Valley then added their own contribution to the scoreboard when their striker hit a volley into the top corner which would of been difficult for any keeper to have prevented.

For the remainder of the match, Valley kept up the pressure while Arran made use of every one of their available substitutes. With only 10 minutes to go Sam Tattersfield fell awkwardly on his ankle and so left Arran with only 10 men.

The boys held on doggedly and they finished their first season in second place. Man of the match was awarded to Archie McNicol for his superb performance.

The season ends on a high tonight (Friday) for Arran AFC when they play the ASAFA Cup final against Killie Athletic at Ardeer stadium, Stevenston, with a 7pm kick-off and they are hoping for a big travelling support to cheer them on.

