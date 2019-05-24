Arran Banner golf – week 21

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday May 15, Summer Cup, 43 played, CSS 64. 1 Iain Keen 73-11=62, 2 Gordon Hendry 68-5=63 ACB, 3 Iain Pittman 75-12=63. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 64.

Thursday May 16, McCarfrae Trophy, CCQ round 2, CSS 64, 16 played. 1 Ewan McKinnon 62pts, 2 Marc McLelland 66pts, Gordon Hendry 71pts. Sweep, CSS 64. 1 Marc McLelland 66-5=61, 2 Ewan McKinnon 62-0=62, 3 Frazer Barr 73-9=64.

Sunday May 19, McCarfrae Trophy, CCQ round 3, 22 played. 1 Bruce Jenkins 68pts, 2 Marc McLelland 70pts, Greg McCrae 71pts. Sweep, CSS 63. 1 Terry Raeside 74-12=62 ACB, 2 Bruce Jenkins 68-6=62, 4 Kenny McMillan 78-13=65 ACB.

Sunday May 19, McCarfrae Trophy, Club Championship qualifying, final result. 1 Ewan McKinnon 62+67=129pts, 2 Marc McLelland 66+70=136pts, 3 Greg McCrae 71+73=144ACB.

Fixtures: Saturday May 25, Club Championship finals. Sunday May 26, Brandon qualifier.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday May 16, Summer Cup. 1 Dougie Macfarlane 65-1=64 BIH, 2 Stuart Campbell 70-6=64, 3 Iain Murchie 75-6=69. Best scratch Dougie Macfarlane 65. Magic twos Dougie Macfarlane and Paul Jameson @16th, Serge El Adm @5th and 16th, Dylan Smith @8th – hole four drawn.

Sunday May 19, Jamieson Cup. 1 Allan Winship 81-17=64, 2 Paul Cowan 70-5=65, 3 Serge El Adm 82-15-67. Best scratch, Paul Cowan 70. Magic twos, Drew Wales at 13 – winner as hole 13 drawn.

Ladies section: Wednesday May 15, Stroke 2. 1 Sheena Murchie 75-15=60, 2 Gay Mackay 93-24=69. Scratch, Sheena Murchie 75.

Fixtures: Sunday May 26, Stableford, 9.30am and 12.30pm starts. Thursday 30th May 30, Summer Stableford, make up own groups.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday May 15, Summer Trophy, 20 played, CSS 63. 1 Andrew Martin 12, 61 ACB, 2 Wayne Dale 28, 61, 3 Sandy Pringle 13, 63 ACB, 4 Douglas Auld 20, 63. Magic twos David Morrison @4th.

Sunday May 19, McKelvie Cup round 1. A total of 19 played in the first round of The McKelvie and scoring was so good that the top six players all matched or bettered par. The runaway winner though was Gavin Bell who carded a net 58 to win by three. Not surprisingly, CSS came down to 62. 1 Gavin Bell 24, 58, 2 Ryan Armstrong 9, 61 ACB and lowest gross, 3 Gus Macleod 13, 61, 4 Stan Rainey 11, 63. Magic twos Gavin Bell and Nicol Auld both @4th.

Fixtures: Sunday May 26, McKelvie Cup round 2, draws at 9am and 11am. Tuesday May 28, Club Championship quarter finals and J C Reid Trophy. Wednesday May 29, Summer Trophy, draw at 5.30pm. Thursday May 30, Club Championship semi finals and J C Reid Trophy.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday May 2, Ladies Club Championship round 1. 1 Fiona Scott 91-27=64, 2 Jenni Turnbull 82-17=65, 3 Kema Genda 81-13=68. Scratch Ann May 80.

Thursday May 9, Ladies Club Championship round 2. 1 Piet Johnston 85-21=64 BIH, 2 Elizabeth Kelso 86-22=64, 3 Esther Henderson 93-27=66. Scratch Ann May 78.

Thursday May 16, Ladies Club Championship round 3. 1 Fiona Scott 84-26=58, 2 Fiona Henderson 78-15=63 and scratch, 3 Liz Kerr 80-16=64.

Sunday May 19, Gents Club Championship. 1st class: 1 Alan Stewart 71-11=60 BIH, 2 David Duthie 68-8=60 and scratch, 3 Allan Napier 73-10=63. 2nd class: 1 Ross Traill 77-16=61, 2 Brian Sherwood 79-16=63, 3 Craig Stephenson 80-13=67. Magic twos J Faulkner, P Betley, R Betley, D Duthie, A Napier, J McNally, A Miller x2.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday May 15, Summer Cup. 1 D Jeffrey 69-8=61, scratch, 2 G Andrew 70-8=62 BIH, 3 P Moran 83-21=62. Magic twos, many with Graeme Andrew finding the magic one!

Saturday May 18, Sweep. 1 A MacDonald 76-15=61 BIH, 2 A Napier 71-10=61, scratch. Magic twos D Logan, A Napier, G Andrew, A MacDonald.

Fixtures: Saturday May 25, Club Championship, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday May 29, Club Championship, ballot at 6pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday May 21, Lady Mary / Peter Sutton. Sweep. 1 Fiona Scott 66, 2 John Pennycott 68, 3 Ron Woods 69. Lady Mary, css 65, Fiona Scott 68, Kath Lord 71, Jenni Turnbull 72. Peter Sutton, css 66 r/o. John pennycott 68, Ron Woods 69, Brian Sherwood 70.

Fixtures: Tuesday May 28, Ladies and Gents Club Championship Qualifier first round, tee off 12.30pm / 5.30pm. Saturday June 1, Duncan Sillars Cup and second round of the Gents Club Championship Qualifier, tee off 12.30pm. Monday June 3, Quarter Finals Gents Club Championship. Tuesday June 4, Ladies Club Championship Qualifier second round and Peter Sutton, tee off 12.30pm / 5.30pm.

Arran Golfers’ Association

Fixture: Sunday May 26, Junior Matchplay. The final of the junior matchplay will now be Ross Traill v Gregor Crichton at Whiting Bay Golf Club on Sunday May 26 at 3pm. Note, this is different from the fixture list.