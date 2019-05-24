A feast of folk at 25th festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Folk Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Tickets are already selling well for the festival which is being held from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9 at various venues around Brodick.

Long time organiser Jon Hollingworth said: ‘We think is quite an achievement for the Arran Events team who have taken it from number 16 to where we are now, and the original committee who got it to number 14 from its start in 1989 – with a little break of 5 years inbetween.’

Fittingly the anniversary has been incorporated into the iconic original logo of the festival which was designed by the famous Ayrshire cartoonist Malky McCormick who sadly died last month. He was 76.

Headlining the Friday night concert are Jenn Butterworth and Laura-Beth Salterare who are no strangers to the festival and organisers are delighted to welcome them back this year. Meeting through the thriving folk music scene in their adopted home of Glasgow, the two singers and musicians have formed a very tight-knit act, their rhythms and harmonies blending seamlessly together.

As well as performing as a duo, Jenn & LB are also founder members of Kinnaris Quintet who have steadily been storming the UK festival scene.

Also performing will be the Maeve Mackinnon Trio. Maeve,a graduate of the RSAMD and Sabhal MorOstaig, released her debut album Don’t Sing Love Songs back in 2007. Last year saw the release of Maeve’s third album Stri to four and five star reviews. Between albums, Maeve has toured internationally with her own band and with acts such as McFall’s Chamber and Salsa Celtica. In 2015 she was featured vocal soloist at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo playing to crowds of 3000 per night.

Maeve will be appearing at the festival with her regular trio: the fantastic Brian McAlpine (Session A9) and the wonderful Ross Martin.(Daimh).

Bobby Watt is Arran born and bred but has spent his adult life in Canada. A multi-talented man – singer, songwriter, stonemason, scuba diver! – organisers are delighted to welcome Bobby ‘home’ as part of the 25th anniversary line-up.

In fact, it was Bobby who organised the very first Arran Folk Festival away back in the early 70s as a means to raise funds to start a diving club on the island.

Bobby has performed with numerous bands, starting with Cromdale and more recently with Ecosse, but is here performing solo at the festival. Still one of the best male voices in folk music, organisers can’t think of a better way to get this year’s Festival off to the perfect start.

The Saturday headline act is something of a coup and organisers are delighted to have finally got the band to Arran. Taking their name from the Gaelic for kinship,Daimh (pronounced ‘dive’) are a five piece group based in and around Lochaber and Skye. Their contemporary take on Highland and Gaelic music is built around the bagpipe/whistle skills of Angus Mackenzie, the fiddle virtuosity of Gabe McVarish and the grooving guitar of co-founder Ross Martin. Complimented by the mandola and accordion playing of Murdo ‘Yogi’ Cameron, and topped by the wonderful voice of rising star Ellen MacDonald, Daimh are definately worthy of the title Gaelic supergroup.

Winners of Folk Band of the Year at the most recent Scots Trad Music Awards, the night’s headline act is definitely not to miss.

Also on the bill The Ledger is a colaborative project that teams Gillian Frame and her husband Findlay Napier with their good friend Mike Vass. Together the trio cast a contemporary eye over folk songs originally collected during the 50s by folk song champion (and later MP) Norman Buchan.

Arran lass Gillian who has firmly established herself as one of the country’s most respected fiddlers/singers/ tutors, while Findlay’s own songs are fast becoming standards among his fellow musicians. Completing the line-up is the extremely talented composer/multi-instrumentalist Mike Vass, whose skills as an arranger and producer have seen his name appear on so many of the best albums coming out of the scene today. This promises to be a fine treat indeed.

The evening concerts in Brodick Hall on Friday and Saturday nights will again be licenced by the Isle of Arran Distillery, this time under the guise of their soon to open Lagg Distillery. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start and tickets are available to buy online from www.arranevents.com or in person from Brodick Post Office.

Jon said: ‘Online ticket sales to date have been exceptional – the festival sold out in advance last year and we fully anticipate a repeat this year so I would advise not leaving it until the last minute. I know a lot of people say this about their own ticket sales but I actually mean it!’

‘In addition to the above concerts there will, of course, be free afternoon sessions in the wonderful Douglas Hotel hosted by Uncle Keith. As always, feel free to bring an instrument or a song and show us what you’ve got!

‘The success of our evening sessions has led us to seek larger surroundings so we are grateful to the new owners of the Brodick Bar for taking us in and providing a venue for this year’s late night sessions which will start once the concerts in the hall have finished.

‘We hope we have succeeded in presenting a blend of well-loved and established acts mixed with a fine selection of up-and-coming talent from the world of Folk Music and would like to thank all our visitors this year – old and new- for coming (back) and we hope the weekend is as busy as usual,’ Jon added.

