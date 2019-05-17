Whatever floats your boat…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Rustic boats in a small village harbour can help paint a pretty picture of a sleepy seaside idyll but when, after many years, they reach an advanced stage of deterioration, they start to portray the signs of coastal village decline and can become an eyesore.

With an appreciative nod to our laissez-faire attitude, and a proud fishing heritage, now long past, many of Arran’s smaller informal harbours and boat storage areas have traditionally been tolerated, even when becoming a bit ramshackle – after all we are an island and we ask ourselves what harm are they doing?

One of the many pleasures of living on Arran includes the fact that a small rowing boat, for instance, can be left on a remote shore without the need for legislation, strict rules, enforcement or official involvement.

So it would be a great pity if now, in an age of increased tourism, we are to lose one of the great freedoms that we all enjoy. Do we really want stricter rules regarding vessel moorings, harbours and storage?

Let’s hope that the Corrie and Sannox Village Committee can find an amicable solution to the Corrie harbour problem with the support of the villagers and without the need for any enforcement measures needing to be introduced.

They could, of course, take a leaf out of Whiting Bay’s book and turn an unsightly old boat into a well loved, bright and colourful village icon.