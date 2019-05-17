Still time to join the Island to Island Triathlon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Spaces are still available for athletes interested in taking part in the Isle of Arran Junior Triathlon Club’s Island to Island Triathlon and Open Water swims.

The event raises funds for the club which enables free membership for all of the juniors to take part in free swimming, cycling, running and coaching sessions which are open to all.

Funds raised also contribute to subsidising equipment such as bikes and wetsuits, along with club transport to events, and the continual development of the club and it’s resources.

Starting on Saturday June 1 the day starts with a half iron man triathlon at 9.15am with a 1.9km swim from Holy Isle to the Arran Outdoor Education Centre, followed by a full clockwise cycle around the island and a 20km run between Clauchlands and the Dyemill.

The second race of the day is the standard distance triathlon, starting at noon, from Holy Isle with a 1.5km swim back to the Arran Outdoor Education Centre, followed by a 40km cycle to Kildonan and back to Lamlash before finishing with a 10km run between Clauchlands and the Dyemill.

The third race of the day is the sprint distance with a start time of 2pm and a 750m swim from the Education Centre, followed by the 20km cycle to Whiting Bay and back and a shorter run to the Lamlash Medical Centre and back to the Arran Outdoor Education Centre.

There are two open water swims planned for the afternoon starting at approximately 2.30pm, a 3.8km two way crossing to Holy Isle and back along with a one way crossing from Holy Isle.

The afternoon is the opportunity for the Juniors to take part in their classes, with four triathlon events. These have a start time of 4.30pm/ 4.40pm/ 4.50pm to swim, bike and run and an expected finish time of no later than 5.30pm.

In order to make the Junior races safe, fun and suitable for all abilities, the club will close a portion of the road to vehicle traffic briefly whilst the juniors cycle between the Arran Outdoor Education Centre and the corner known as Gorton Jockie on the Shore Road, Lamlash around 4.15pm but no later than 5.30pm.

A spokesperson from the club said: ‘We would appreciate your help, support and understanding during this short period of time to allow for a safe event to continue.’

Spaces are still available for all events and can be booked by searching for the clubs Facebook page – Arran Junior Triathlon Club – Triathlon Scotland website or Active.com

The AJTC pose for a group picture at last year’s Island-2-Island Triathlon. Photo: Liam Nelson / David Hogg. No_B23triath06