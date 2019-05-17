PS Waverley runs out of steam and is withdrawn from service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Paddle Steamer Waverley has been withdrawn from service and will not be able to fulfil any of her sailing programme for 2019.

The sad news for those that hold a deep affection for the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world follows ongoing repairs but after extensive consultation and investigation has resulted in the ship’s boiler being condemned.

Despite trying to find alternative methods of securing the service for more than three months, the vessel has had to be withdrawn from service for the first time in 45 years.

Waverley Excursions general manager, Paul Semple, said: ‘The whole Waverley team is deeply disappointed that we are unable to repair the ship’s boilers and operate this season despite every effort being made to overcome the challenges presented.

‘I know first-hand the fondness that the general public have for Waverley and I know this news will be disappointing for the tens of thousands of passengers who would have sailed with us this year around the U.K.

‘The registered charity which owns Waverley will shortly launch an appeal to save the ship and ensure she sails again. The cost of the required works is significant but if every passenger who would have sailed this year was able to donate the cost of a ticket towards the appeal then we will be able to return Waverley to steam next year.

‘More than ever we need support to preserve this iconic vessel as the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world.’

The withdrawal of Waverley will be felt by the many coastal communities she visits on her annual programme, including on Arran, where her sailings continue to be well supported and enjoyed by enthusiasts and visitors.

Donations can be made by visiting waverleyexcursions.co.uk or calling 0141 243 2224 or by texting STEAM followed by your chosen amount £10 or £20 to 70085.

Waverley was gifted to the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society in 1974 for £1. Since 1975 she has operated on a ‘not-for-profit’ basis and is owned by a registered charity.

Since being preserved and restored she has carried more than 6 million passengers and visits more than 60 ports and piers around the UK offering a variety of day, afternoon and evening cruises.