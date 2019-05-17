Nominate your local school to renew their library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Parents and teachers on Arran are being invited to vote for their local school to receive a £5,000 boost toward replenishing their school library in the National Book Tokens competition.

The competition, which is being held by National Book Tokens, will see the winning school receive £5,000 worth of book tokens, with the person that made the nomination receiving £100 of book tokens.

National Book Tokens work with charity partners at World Book Day, Book Aid International and Read for Good – and through the thousands of people who give National Book Tokens as gifts and rewards to children and young adults each year – to encourage a lifelong love of reading among children everywhere.

Nominations can be made online at www.nationalbooktokens.com and the more nominations a school receives, the higher their chances of winning.

The prize draw closes on Wednesday July 31 and the winner will be announced at the start of the new school year in September.