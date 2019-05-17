Islanders asked to contribute to National Islands Plan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Scottish Government officials will visit Arran next week to ask for input on the National Islands Plan.

They want to hear about the challenges islanders face and how these issues could be addressed as part of the development of the National Islands Plan.

The event, which will take place at Brodick Hall on Wednesday May 22, starting at 7.30pm with refreshments, will be one of more than 50 such events taking place across 40 of Scotland’s islands between now and the middle of July.

The event is billed as ‘a unique and exciting opportunity to shape future policy and strategy’, and all islanders are invited to get involved.

There is also an online consultation at consult.gov.uk (search for the National Islands Plan) or email info@islandsteam.scot if you would prefer a hard copy of the consultation document.

The Islands (Scotland) Act 2018 was granted royal assent in July 2018 and one of the key measures in the Act requires everyone who makes or designs new polices, strategies or services to consider how these will impact on islands. One of the ways that this will operate is through Island Communities Impact Assessments.

Your views on both the National Islands Plan and the Islands Communities Impact Assessments will help authorities formulate, and guide them on how these impact assessments and the National Islands Plan will operate.