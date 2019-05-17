Arran Coastal Rowers take gold at Largs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Coastal Rowing Club continue to add to their medal and trophy haul by taking two gold medals and coming in second place overall at the Largs regatta.

Having just returned from their season opener two weeks ago, when they won the Loch Awe regatta, the team were just narrowly beaten by rivals Troon to take the first place trophy.

Their most recent success took place over the weekend when the Firth of Clyde Coastal Rowing Club played host to seven visiting Clyde clubs at Largs marina.

The first race, a mini triathlon, comprised of 5km run, a row over to Cumbrae, a 16 km cycle ride round the island , and finally a row back to the mainland. Arran ran, rowed and cycled hard but could only manage fourth place in this race. The worthy winners were a very energetic team from Royal West.

The second race, The Duncan Winning Challenge, was a return sprint over to Cumbrae. Arran took the lead from the start and reached the turn marker buoy ahead of the pack, Troon were chasing hard all the way back to Largs and stole the win from Arran right on the finish line.

As the day progressed the water conditions deteriorated into a choppy sea, but this suited Arran and they found form with a convincing win in the heats for the Men’s Open 500 meter sprint. Arran ladies also took advantage of the challenging conditions and won the Women’s Open 500 meter sprint heats. Both finals were fast and closely contested which saw Arran came out gold medal winners in both races.

Arran put up a good fight in the last race of the day, which was a mixed 500 meter sprint, but unfortunately didn’t make the finals.

At the end of an eventful and enjoyable day Arran came second overall with 33 points, narrowly being beaten by Troon who had 36 points.

As the season progresses Arran continue to gain confidence, and trophies, ahead of the World Championship which is rapidly approaching and is due to take place in Stranraer.

Arran rowers take gold against Troon at the Largs regatta.