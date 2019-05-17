An enchanting fairy tale at Brodick’s fairy trail

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Castle and Country Park will be hosting a week-long celebration of magic, mystery and fairies next week to promote their new Fairies and Legends trail.

With mysterious names like Fairy Dell and Fairy Glen found in villages throughout Arran it should come as no surprise that Brodick Castle and Country Park has its own share of resident mythical creatures hidden beneath its leaves, petals and bushes.

Joining their other woodland walks and forest trails the new Fairies and Legends trail celebrates these mysterious characters and occurrences and the event will introduce visitors to some of the residents of the fairy world living on Arran.

There will be storytelling sessions where you can learn about Arran’s magical fairies at noon, 2pm and 3pm and there will also be a fun family workshop where you can build your own fairy house using natural materials at 1pm. And who knows, you might even see a fairy or two.

The Fairies and Legends Trail event will take place from Friday May 24 to Monday May 27, between noon and 4pm, and is free of charge with castle entry. The storytelling will take place at the Bronze Age roundhouse and there is no booking required.