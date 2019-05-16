Fish Update makes a splash with new website

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Regular readers of our Fish Update website will notice that we have had a radical makeover!

Not only has our website undergone a transformation, but we have decided to rename it too, in line with our monthly magazine title, Fish Farmer.

The changes mean that the latest news is displayed better, and our news archive will be more readily accessible, as will back issues of the magazine.

We have kept the menu of categories brief, but we welcome your feedback so please let us know whether you find the new site easy to navigate or not.

There is a platform for opinion, which will feature our regular Fish Farmer columnists, and will also be open to industry views and occasional posts from the editor on the issues of the day.

The website will also feature some of the top monthly stories and interviews from Fish Farmer magazine in the hope of reaching an ever wider audience in the aquaculture industry, both in Scotland and worldwide.

The original Fish Update website was launched in 2002 at the Aquaculture International exhibition, in Glasgow, by then editor Bob Kennedy (pictured centre with former Fisheries Minister, the Earl of Lindsay).

We hope you enjoy using the new website and we look forward to your comments.

To visit the new website, go to www.fishfarmermagazine.com

Special thanks to Marc O’Neill at DC Thomson for overseeing the brilliant redesign, and also to our own team, in particular IT manager Stephen Day (who was involved in the 2002 launch of Fish Update, far left in the picture above), and Kenny Smith, digital editor of our sister magazine, Scottish Field.

The Editor (jhjul@fishfarmermagazine.com)