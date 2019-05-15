Council seeks public views on Gaelic language plans

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire Council is seeking the views of resident from across the region in order to help formulate the Gaelic Language Plan which will be put in place for the next five years.

The first Gaelic Language Plan was introduced in 2014, covering the period of 2014-2019, and the refreshed, updated and approved version will be in place until 2024.

The updated plan will now be subject to a consultation period where residents can look over the details and provide some input into it before it is finalised.

The consultation period, which will last until Monday June 10, will provide the opportunity to share your views on what is working well, what changes to the draft you would make and what can be done to develop Gaelic further.

Since the first Gaelic Language Plan was introduced a number of measures have been implemented to increasing the visibility of Gaelic. The new Council logo now features Gaelic and there is also bilingual signage on buildings. A great deal of work has also been carried out in schools to deliver Gaelic based learning through cultural activities.

Councillor Louise McPhater, cabinet member for communities, said: ‘So far we have promoted the Gaelic language at a minimal cost and have maximised opportunities for external funding.

‘The new Plan is now ready and it’s really important that the public look over it and share their thoughts. We look forward to hearing their views.’

The Gaelic Language Plan is a statutory requirement for local authorities and last year the Council received a Gaelic grant of £67,000 from Scottish Government.

To take part in the consultation visit https://nay.communitychoices.scot/