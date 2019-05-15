Belles enjoy an away day in Troon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Isle of Arran Belles took a slight detour from their usual cycling route and enjoyed an off-island outing to Troon.

Stopping first at Small Talk Coffee and Gift Shop, Irvine for a refreshment break with tea, coffee and scones, the ladies then moved on to Troon for some retail therapy before enjoying lunch and returning home.

While meeting regularly for group cycles, and with the weather starting to improve, the number of cycling events is to set to increase exponentially for the group.

The Arran Belles have an away day every month from April to October and next month a visit to Cumbrae is on the cards. In July ten Belles will visit Gigha and in September, 15 Belles will cycle the breadth of Scotland on the Coast to Coast route from Claonaig to St Andrews.

Apart from the larger outings the group also meet twice a week, regularly cycling Arran’s south loop and north loop.

A spokesperson for the group said: ‘ We like to keep the rides informal, although cycling is our motivation, our rides are about enjoyment and having fun.’

The Belles share a laugh with CalMac staff . No_B18belles01

The Belles take the time to enjoy the sights and attractions along the route. No_B18belles02

Putting their best foot forward, Isla Murchie, Annie Lloyd, Josephine Broekhuizen, Fiona Leslie, Fiona Carswell and Janice Small. No_B18belles03

En-route to Irvine along the cycling route. No_B18belles04