Council approves new structure aimed at streamlining services

North Ayrshire Council has approved a new chief officer and directorate structure in an effort to transform and streamline its services.

A meeting of the Council’s staffing and recruitment committee confirmed the changes which are now underway and will take effect in two phases.

By the time the restructure is completed in 2020/21, the number of directorates and executive directors will reduce from four to two and the post of one head of service will be removed and a dedicated director post to deliver growth and investment will be created.

Chief executive Craig Hatton said: ‘We have great ambitions for the people of North Ayrshire and its economy. To help us achieve our aims, we are altering the way our services are structured.

‘The result will be a more streamlined, efficient structure which will allow us to be leaner, sharper and better positioned to focus on our priorities. These changes will encourage us to work and think differently and allow our services to work more closely – collaborative working will be key to our future success.’

Phase one of the restructure is already underway and will see the formation of two new Council directorates that reflect their two strategic themes of communities and place:

Communities will comprise the services delivered under education and youth employment alongside those services currently delivered by connected communities.

Place will comprise all services currently delivered by place alongside economic development and regeneration.

These two new directorates will each have an executive director and these new posts are being advertised with appointments made by the summer.

To ensure the success of the recently-approved Ayrshire Growth Deal, the executive director for economy and communities, Karen Yeomans, will now spearhead its implementation in North Ayrshire and the wider growth and investment opportunities, by taking on the new role of director of growth and investment.

Additionally, the Council’s executive director for finance and corporate support, has indicated that she wishes to retire during 2020/21 as part of phase two of the restructure. This post – alongside that of the head of service, customer and digital services, which is currently vacant – will not be replaced. The responsibilities for these posts will be assumed by the head of service for financial and customer services, and the head of service for people and transformation.

The Health and Social Care Partnership will remain unaffected by these changes however, they are currently recruiting for the head of service (children, families and justice) and are giving consideration to the nature of the other vacant position, head of service health and community care.

