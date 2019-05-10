PS Waverley will not sail this year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Paddle Steamer Waverley has regrettably been withdrawn from service and will not operate any of her sailing programme for the first time in 45 years.

Work on the ship’s boilers has been ongoing since February and following extensive consultation and investigation it has been concluded that the boilers must be replaced if Waverley is to have a future and sail in 2020.

Waverley Excursions general manager Paul Semple said: ‘The whole Waverley team is deeply disappointed that we are unable to repair the ship’s boilers and operate this season despite every effort being made to overcome the challenges presented.

‘I know first-hand the fondness that the general public have for Waverley and I know this news will be disappointing for the tens of thousands of passengers who would have sailed with us this year around the UK.

‘The registered charity which owns Waverley will shortly launch an appeal to save the ship and ensure she sails again. The cost of the required works is significant but if every passenger who would have sailed this year was able to donate the cost of a ticket towards the appeal then we will be able to return Waverley to steam next year.

‘More than ever we need support to preserve this iconic vessel as the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world.’

The withdrawal of Waverley will be felt by the many coastal communities she visits on her annual programme. A recent economic impact survey concluded that Waverley contributes more than £5.6 million to the UK economy.

Donations can be made by visiting waverleyexcursions.co.uk or calling 0141 243 2224 or by texting STEAM followed by your chosen amount £10 or £20 to 70085.