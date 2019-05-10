Helping to keep RNLI charity afloat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A well attended coffee morning in aid of the RNLI has helped to raise £650 for the Arran rescue organisation.

Last Saturday supporters filled the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick where they enjoyed tea, coffee and home baking and an opportunity to catch up on all the local news with their friends.

Adding to the attraction a tempting array of loaves and baked treats were available to purchase, a popular tombola, with alluring prizes, raised further funds and provided supporters with the chance to win one of the donated prizes on offer.

Visitors to the event, who are also keen gardeners, had the opportunity to snap up one of the very few New Zealand watermelon plants which were available for a nominal price.

Volunteers Trish Martin and Douglas Robertson welcome visitors to the coffee morning. 01_B19RNLI01

Volunteer Elby Lang did a roaring trade at the home baking stall. 01_B19RNLI02

A young girl and her mum pick their favourite items before buying tombola tickets from volunteer Elaine Duncan. 01_B19RNLI03

The Ormidale Pavilion was filled to capacity with supporters enjoying the home baking and refreshments on offer. 01_B19RNLI04