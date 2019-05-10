Goatfell charity challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

As the sun set on a tempestuously stormy day a large group of warmly dressed walkers could just be made out through the mist, making their way up the path towards Goatfell.

Known as the Goatfell Torchlight Challenge, the event, which raises funds for both Goatfell footpath maintenance and the Arran Mountain Rescue Team, saw sponsored walkers making their way to the top of Goatfell by torchlight to light a bright beacon.

Simultaneously participants on Ben Lomond and Ben Lawers also light beacons in the hope of being able to see each others beacons in the distance.

Unfortunately this year it was not possible to see the other beacons but during occasional brief periods when the clouds and mist disappeared, the procession was witnessed from nearby Prestwick and from below the mountain at Brodick.

Although the weather gave the event an atmospheric feel, especially with piper Any Walker performing on the summit.Despite the poor visibility and challenging weather conditions the walkers thoroughly enjoyed the adventure and took a leisurely walk back down the mountain.

Photos by Kirstie Smith – A Focus on Adventure

Participants hold their torches aloft during a short address. No_B19torchlight01

Walkers relax on the summit after a strenuous walk and bask in the atmospheric setting. No_B19torchlight02

Participants light their torches. No_B19torchlight03

A great number of walkers and their canine companions search through the mist for any signs of the signal from Ben Lomond. No_B19torchlight04

Can you see us? Participants wave their torches in the direction of Ben Lomond. No_B19torchlight06

Silhouetted by the darkness, walkers make their way up the Goatfell path. No_B19torchlight07