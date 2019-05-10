Enjoy an inspirational evening with Lolly

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Residents and visitors to Arran are invited to attend a special event at Brodick Church next week where they will have the opportunity to meet and hear the inspirational success story of Lorraine Raphael, who is known to her friends as Lolly.

The entertaining and upbeat event is being hosted by Arran Friends of Kalimpong and those who took part in the 3Ks tour to KolKata, Kathmandu and Kalimpong will undoubtedly remember meeting her then.

Lolly arrived in Dr Grahams Homes as a baby in Lucia King and having become crippled after contracting polio at an early age, she now requires crutches and a caliper to walk.

Overcoming every obstacle that life threw at her, Lolly rose above the restrictions expected of her and has become an inspiration to people the world over.

From humble beginnings Lolly studiously worked towards becoming a social worker and having achieved her goal so successfully and so proficiently, she was awarded the Mother Teresa International Millennium Award for her work.

In 2009, on World Disabled Day, Lolly was awarded a state government award, ‘role model for the disabled’ by the former Governor of West Bengal, Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

An inspiration to millions, and with many surprising, amusing and inspirational stories to tell, Lolly is also the winner of three ski-ing gold medals won in Norway.

Invited to the UK for a holiday, Lolly has agreed to share the story of her remarkable life’s journey in Brodick Church on Friday May 17 at 7.30pm. Admission is free but donations are invited in aid of Dr Grahams Homes.

In addition to what is destined to be an interesting talk, tea and coffee will be served by the Arran Friends of Kalimpong, and visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Lolly after her talk.

The inspirational Lolly Raphael with Mother Teresa. No_B19lolly01