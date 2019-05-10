Darts night for charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is time to look out those arrows as Lodge St Molios No 774 are holding their biennial charity darts night next month.

The date for your diary is Saturday June 1 and with a £100 first prize it is sure to be a popular event which is being held in the masonic lodge in Park Terrace, Lamlash.

All proceeds will be in aid of the Arran Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme and Brodick Church food bank.

Registration will be from 4pm on the day and there is a £5 entrance fee. There will also be a raffle as well as food and a licensed bar. For more information, or if any businesses wish to donate raffle prizes, please contact: john.murchie@btinernet.com