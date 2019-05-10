Cinema plan hit by delay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Proposals to turn the former CalMac ticket office in Brodick into a cinema are still very much alive, but preparation for the project is taking longer than expected.

It was first announced last November Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which owns the building, has agreed terms with Arran Picture-House Limited to convert the building into two 55-seater cinema screens, with laser digital projectors and dolby sound system. The community cinema is expected show the latest release films from major studios, as well as screening cultural events live by satellite from arts organisations around the world.

Planning pemission for the proposal followed earlier this year with the hope that it may be ready to open by Easter but nothing has happened and attempts by the Banner to contact the man behind the project Brian Keating, who runs a similar cinema in Helensburgh, have proved fruitless.

However CMAL insist the project is still on track, if slightly delayed. A spokeswoman said: ‘Plans to turn the old ticket office at Brodick ferry terminal into a cinema are still going ahead. We are working closely with Arran Picture-House Limited to ensure all permissions and plans are in place before on-site building work begins. This has taken slightly longer than anticipated, however we will keep the public updated with progress.’