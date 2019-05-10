Arran Banner golf – week 19

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday May 1, Summer Trophy, 21 played, CSS 63. 1 Corey Allan 7, 60 and lowest gross, 2 Sandy Pringle 13, 64, ACB, 3 Nicol Auld 5, 64, ACB, 4 Paul Robson 13, 64. Magic twos, David Morrison at the 4th.

Friday May 3, AGA Seniors Crystal semi final. Whiting Bay enjoyed another comfortable victory at Machrie on Friday evening. Playing the host club Machrie Bay Golf Club, lead pairing of Dougie Auld and David Blair endured a close tussle against Brian Sherwood and Ron Woods for Machrie and were all square having won the 16th hole. On the 15th however, John Pennycott and David Brookens had just won to go eight holes ahead against Alastair Macdonald and Colin Rutterford. There was no way back for Machrie and hands were shaken at that point allowing all players to quit the course before the hailstones started again.

Sunday May 5, AGA Spring Handicap. Another fine if chilly morning welcomed players from other island clubs for the 2019 AGA Spring Handicap. A total of 48 participated with home players dominating the leaderboard as seven of the top ten players were Whiting Bay Golf Club members. Home advantage may well have played its part but even so the winning scores were impressive as Kevin McAleney stormed home with a net 57 to pip David Brookens who came in one shot behind. Standing that the CSS went out to 64 this was golf of a decent standard by any stretch.

1 Kevin McAleney 12, 57, 2 David Brookens 12, 58, 3 Dan Bremner 7, 64, 4 Stuart McGregor 13, 64. Ewen McKinnon carded a fine 64 to take the best scratch score and in scoring the only Magic two of the day Kevin McAleney did it in style by bagging an eagle at the 12th.

Fixtures: Sunday May 12, Medal, draws at 9am and 11am. Wednesday May 15, Summer Trophy, draw at 5.30pm. Sunday May 19, McKelvie Cup round one, draws at 9am and 11am.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday May 2, Summer Cup, CSS 64. 1 Lee Dutton 83-20=63, 2 Allan Colquhoun 70-6=64, 3 Allan Winship 82-17=65, 4 Scott Campbell 77-10=67, BIH over Graeme Andrew 75-8=67. Best scratch, Dougie Macfarlane 68.

Ladies Section: Wednesday May 1, Fleet 2, five played, CSS 64, par 65. 1 Sheena Murchie 79-15=64, 2 Kate McAdam 86-16=70. Scratch, Sheena Murchie 79.

Fixtures: Sunday May 12, Hamilton Bowl, 9.30am and 12.30pm starts. Tuesday May 14, Stableford Senior Open at Lamlash, yellow tees – make up own groups and see starter for times. Wednesday May 15, Senior Open day two, at Brodick – see starter for times. Thursday May 16, Summer Cup – make up own groups.

Arran Golfers Association

Monday May 6, Junior Handicap at Whiting Bay played over 9 holes. 1 Ross Trail 35-8.5=26.5, 2 Gregor Crichton 45-14=31, 3 Liam Bremner 51-13.5=37.5. The draw for the semi final matchplay is Rory Currie v Ross Trail and Gregor Crichton v Liam Bremner. These matches are to be played by Monday May 20 and the final will be played on Monday May 27 at noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday May 1, Wednesday Medal, 1 G Andrew 68-9=59, 2 L Hartley 76-15=61, 3 J McGovern 75-14=61. Scratch A Taylor 68. Magic twos from D Jeffrey and G Andrew, but not the right ones.

Saturday May 4, James Bunyan Cup, 1 G McKelvie 65-10=55 BIH, 2 G Andrew 73-8=65. Magic twos from from G Andrew and G McKelvie.

Fixtures: Saturday May 11, Sweep, ballot at 2pm. Wednesday May 15, Whisky Cup and magic twos ballot at 5.30pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday May 1, Summer Cup, 44 played, CSS 65. Gordon Hendry 67-5=62, Ewan McKinnon 63+1=64, ACB, Greg McCrae 69-5=64. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 63.

Fixtures: Sunday May 12, McCarfrae Trophy, Club Championship Qualifying, round one. Thursday May 16, McCarfrae Trophy, Club Championship Qualifying, round two.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday April 30 Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. 1 Ross Trail 64, 2 Phil Betley 67,

3 Hamish Bannatyne 69 BIH. Magic twos Hamish Bannatyne

Saturday May 4, Hugh Steel Cup played over 9 holes. 1 John Pennycott, 32.5pts, 2 Brian Sherwood 35pts, 3 Tony Ellis 35.5pts.

Fixtures: Tues 14 May Peter Sutton/Lady Mary tee off 12.30pm and 5.30pm.

Sunday May 5, AGA Spring Handicap. 1st Class: Kevin McAleney 69-12=57, 2 David Brookens 70-12=58, 3 Ian Bremner 70-7=63. 2nd Class: 1 Stuart McGregor 77-13=64, BIH, 2 Dave Hackett 77-13=64, BIH, 3 Graeme Crichton 78-14=64. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 64. JC Reid Trophy for over 55s was won by David Brookens. Thanks to the greenkeepers for the condition of the course and to John and Nancy for the soup and rolls.

Thompson Cup Draw: Stuart McGregor v David Hackett, Corey Allan v Graeme Crichton, Kevin McAleney v Ian Bremner, Fred Galbraith v David Brookens. First name to contact the other and ties to be played by Sunday May 26.

Winners of the recent Glenisle Mixed Fours competition at Lamlash, Ann and Alistair Ferrier. No_B18golf01

John Pennycott with the Hugh Steel Cup he won at Machrie. NO_B19golf02

The young golfers who took part in the AGA junior handicap at Whiting Bay. NO_B19golf03