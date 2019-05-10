Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 19

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday May 8, 1999

Arran’s choice

In what has been termed the ‘forgotten election’ the North Ayrshire result was announced at 1.30pm on Friday, almost 12 hours after the publicity grabbing result for the first Scottish parliamentary election.

John Sillars has been elected to serve for a second term as the Arran councillor. The results were John Sillars (Labour) 1,090, Cameron Robertson (Con) 747, Jim Lees (SNP) 719. With 2,556 votes cast on the island it represents a substantial turnout, considerably up on last time. In 1995 only 2,020 people voted.

Lifeboat to the rescue

The most common callout for the Arran lifeboat is not to vessels in distress but to aid walkers who have hurt themselves near Laggan where an ambulance cannot reach them. Thus they often exercise there. Indeed they were doing so last Sunday when an emergency call came and, as luck would have it, it was to go to Laggan. Being there already they very quickly picked up an injured walker and carried him round to Lochranza where he was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was found to have a broken leg.

Birthday rarity

Four year old Ewan Bulger of Corrie has just met his new baby sister. She was born last Friday on April 30. Nothing out of the ordinary one might think but what is astonishing is that Ewan was also born on April 30. A one in 365 chance but statistically probably an even rarer occurrence than that. Not only is Ewan’s new sister – whose parents Neil and Margaret Bulger have still to choose a name – a very special birthday present for him, but they will now share all of their birthday celebrations.

SNP candidate in the North Ayrshire elections, Jim Lees, pictured casting his vote at Corrie School on Thursday. 01_B19twe01

Electioneering in Brodick last week was Canon Kenyon Wright. Standing as an independent in the first Scottish parliament election he was joined by his election team, Harry Conroy on his left and John Matthews on his right. 01_B19twe02

Labour man John Sillars, it has been confirmed, has been elected to serve a second term as Arran’s councillor. 01_B19twe03

Margaret Murchie throws the first bowl of the season at Lamlash Bowling Club last Saturday while club members look on. 01_B19twe04

Sharing skills and crafts are the ladies of Project Orchil who are seen enjoying a meeting in the open air. They are l to r: Christine Walter, Cecilia Paul, Lynn Ross, Eileen Slack, Gill Butcher and Fiona McGovern. 01_B19twe05