Fears grow for missing Emma

Police officers are appealing to anyone with any information or knowledge as to the whereabouts of Emma Faulds of Kilmarnock – who has been reported missing since Tuesday April 30 – to get in touch with them.

Her disappearance is out of character and following enquiries, detectives now believe she may have come to harm.

The last confirmed sighting of Emma was around 9.10pm on Sunday April 28 when she was in the Monkton area, Ayrshire.

Emma is white, around five foot, three inches tall, with a slim, athletic build, long blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes.

Emma normally drives a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport. The registration is F5 EMA. Her car has been removed by officers and is undergoing a full forensic examination. Specialist officers have been searching areas and properties in the Monkton area, including two cars which are also being examined.

Officers continue to review CCTV footage for any sightings of Emma or her car.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team said: ‘Emma is in constant contact with her family and friends and the fact that she has not been heard from is alarming. Emma also has a dog, a west highland terrier, and she would never leave it for any length of time without ensuring someone is able to look after it. We are liaising with Emma’s family and we now believe that she may have come to harm.

‘Emma’s car has been removed for examination and I am appealing to motorists, taxi drivers or members of the public who may have seen it being driven in the Monkton and Kilmarnock areas late Sunday night into Monday morning. I would ask people with dash cams to check their footage as they may have captured the car and not realise its significance. You may have noticed the registration number but thought nothing of it at the time, but now where and when you saw it could be vital.

‘Emma is a sociable outgoing person who enjoys seeing her family and friends. They are distraught at not knowing where she is or what may have happened to her. I would appeal to anyone who may have information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact us. If you saw Emma a few days before she was reported missing, you may have information which could assist us so please do contact us, did you see her with anyone, did you speak her, any small piece of information could be highly significant.’

Anyone with information is asked to call MIT officers at Kilmarnock Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2412 of Tuesday April 30. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously.

