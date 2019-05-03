Visitors invited to have a ball at castle reopening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Visitors planning to attend the official reopening of the Brodick Castle this weekend are in for a special treat with owners, National Trust For Scotland (NTS), putting on a number of special activities and fun events.

The event called Tales from Brodick Castle will be themed on the ball Princess Marie of Baden threw in 1845 to celebrate the new extension of the castle being completed.

The interactive family event will featuring performers, music and special projections and a cast of historical characters, including Dukes and Princesses, who will share stories and fun facts about the Hamilton family and their interesting lives.

Dresses in period costumes and in fitting surroundings the performers will help to bring the tales of Brodick Castle to life and will inspire the imaginations of young and old.

Taking place from today (Saturday) to Monday May 6, between 12noon and 4pm, entry for the event itself is free with the admission charge at the gate.

Visitors can expect an entirely new interactive visitor experience in the castle, including a Victorian arcade, mood lighting, costumed interpreters and sounds, while all of the collections of period furniture, silverware, porcelain, paintings and sporting trophies will remain the same, they have been presented in a new light and some previously stored items have been brought out and put on public display.

The castle, reopening to the public last month, had been closed since November 2016 for major fire safety upgrades, has been modernised and completely updated to create a more interactive and entertaining historical visitor experience.

Brodick Castle will celebrate its official opening this weekend with an event called Tales of Brodick Castle. Pictured are visitors enjoying the castle gardens during the Easter holidays. 01_B18castle01