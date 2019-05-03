Record entry for Ormidale 10k race

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Michal leads local runners home

By Colin Smeeton

There was a record entry for this year’s Isle of Arran Ormidale 10k with a total of 105 runners on the starting line, including a large contingent of Arran runners some taking part in their first local event.

Setting off from the Ormidale Park in Brodick, at noon on Sunday, the runners followed the flat main road north, along the coast for five kilometres, before returning to finish back at the pavilion.

Runners enjoyed perfect running conditions with mild weather favouring them despite rain the day before and after the event.

Taking first place with a time of 36 minutes and 13 seconds was John Speirs, who is a member of the Kilmarnock Harriers, and Elaine Eadie of Edinburgh AC was once again the first female over the line, beating her time last year of 40.48 and finishing in 40.04.

Michal Bochenek was the first Arran male over the line and also the fourth overall in a time of 37.45. Julia Harrison was the first local female over the line with a time of 50.20.

Arran runner David Black came in second place in the local category and was delighted with the result. David said: ‘I am delighted and astounded just to have finished. Owing to an injury last year, I thought that my running days were over. I only started training again in January this year so I am understandably thrilled with the result.’

Following the race, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, a prize-giving was held and trophies awarded to the overall male and female winners, the first local male and female winners and the various age group winners.

Organiser Tommy Gilmore of Arran Runners thanked all those for taking part, the marshals who kept the runners safe and everyone who helped on the day, including the timekeepers and Sophie Clark who congratulated the runners and handed out finishing medals after the race.

Runners set off on the Ormidale 10k race. 01_B18Ormidale01

A large contingent of local runners took part in this year’s Ormidale 10k race. 01_B18Ormidale02

Runners line Knowe Road at the start of the race. 01_B18Ormidale03

First over the line with a finishing time of 36 minutes and 13 seconds was John Speirs of Kilmarnock Harriers. 01_B18Ormidale04

In fourth place and the first male local over the line was Michal Bochenek with a time of 37 minutes and 45 seconds. 01_B18Ormidale05

First female over the line was Elaine Eadie of Edinburgh AC who finished with a time of 40 minutes and 4 seconds. 01_B18Ormidale06

Delighted Arran runner Dave Black crosses the finish line to take the second male local title. 01_B18Ormidale07

First local female Julia Harrison crosses the finish line with a smile on her face. 01_B18Ormidale08

A great personal accomplishment, Shona Catriona Dunsmuir crosses the line to a rousing applause from the crowd. 01_B18Ormidale09

First female over the line, Elaine Eadie, with her trophy. 01_B18Ormidale10

First male local over the line Michal Bochenek with his trophy. 01_B18Ormidale11

Race organiser Tommy Gilmore presents first female local Julia Harrison with her trophy. 01_B18Ormidale12

Local runner Zara Mackay crosses the finish line. 01_B18Ormidale13

Arran runners Lois Bell, Zara Mackay and Hugh Boag are all smiles at the start of the race. 01_B18Ormidale14

Julie Cannon and Amanda Hogge smile and wave at the camera during their run. 01_B18Ormidale15