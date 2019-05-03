Progress please

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is great to see progress at last on the redevelopment of Ardrossan harbour. But we have to say it is not before time.

The Ardrossan Taskforce held their first meeting in February 2106 – more than three years ago, so it has taken a very long time to even get to this stage.

Much of the blame for the length of time has been put on the number of agencies involved in the process – but to bring these parties together was the very reason for setting up the taskforce in the first place.

Now at last we have a provisional start date for work of in the spring of next year. But for that to happen there is still a lot of work to do.

We therefore urge the Island Minister Paul Wheelhouse, who chairs the taskforce and Transport Scotland as co-ordinators to keep a close eye on developments in the coming months.

Detailed plans must be finalised and the subsequent procurement process completed without delay to allow work to start on time. Construction work is then expected to take 18 months taking us to nearer 2022 before we have a new shiny port at Ardrossan.

I wonder if there will be any sign of the new ferry before then?