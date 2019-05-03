John delivers first jack at Brodick bowling opening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

John McConnachie of Corrie bowled the first jack to officially begin the new bowls season at Brodick Bowling Club.

Taking place in drizzly and overcast conditions, around 20 bowlers from the club and visitors from other island clubs, took part in the opening game in high spirits.

Excited to be out on the green again and anticipating a good season, the club welcomed three new members and encourage anyone with an interest in the game, or anyone seeking to be part of a friendly social club, to join them.

Anyone who wants to try out the game can go along, on any week day between the hours of 10.30am and 4.30pm, where members will be happy to explain the game to novices who want to have a go. All equipment can be provided, including a sets of bowls for youngsters.

The club’s rink games are held at 6.45pm each Monday and Wednesday, and on Saturdays at 2pm.

A friendly club, Brodick bowlers assemble prior to the first game of the season. 01_B18bowl01

