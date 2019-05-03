Funds needed to help keep Brodick blooming

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A group of volunteers who work tirelessly to improve the village amenities in Brodick need your help.

They are looking to boost their coffers – every penny of which is ploughed back into the community – by launching an appeal to fill the empty slots in their popular Brodick 200 Club.

For just £20 a year everyone can help the funds of the Brodick Improvement Committee – and there is the chance to win £50 every month in a prize draw.

The improvements group are involved in many aspects of improving the ambience of the village and have taken responsibility for an increasing range of services, some of which were previously run by the council

These include the cleaning and maintenance of the toilets at Brodick beach and the planting and care of the flower tubs along the front and at the library. The slipway in the centre of the village is also maintained by the committee who also arrange and put up the village Christmas trees.

They also run a series of summer ceilidhs in Brodick hall which are a popular attraction for our visitors.

Brodick Improvements are also involved in bigger projects including the ongoing repairs to Fisherman’s Walk and Brodick beach.

The group have contributed more than £8,000 to the repairs on the Fisherman’s Walk which has been repaired after being badly damaged during the storms.

For the past two weeks workers from Arran Footpaths and Forestry Ltd have been improving the foundations of the boardwalk ahead of the surface being repaired in a bid to prevent it being destroyed again.

The improvements committee have also been heavily involved in efforts to save Brodick beach, which have been well documented in the Banner, and once again the committee will be ‘topping up’ the beach around the Boathouse and any additional funds will help to cover these ongoing costs.

Chairman Harry Davidson said: ‘We would encourage everyone who lives in, or has an interest in, Brodick to join the 200 Club. It only costs £20 a year and, as well as the chance to win a monthly prize, it really aids the committee help the community.

‘Our committee is made up from local residents and if anyone wishes to get involved and assist our work or help organise funding events they will be made very welcome.’

Application forms for the Brodick 200 Club are available by emailing Kathleen Boag at bic.contactus@btinternet.com or they can be picked up at the Red Door gift shop in Brodick.

Current members who have not updated their standing orders to take into account the increase from £12 to £20 a year are also requested to do so.

Liam Crawford and Josh Emmerson of Arran Footpaths and Forestry Ltd at work repairing the boardwalk. 01_B18boardwalk01

Deeper foundations have been dug to try and stop the boardwalk from being damaged again by storms. 01_B18boardwalk