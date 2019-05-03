Council in compost giveaway

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran residents the chance to give their gardens a boost in time for summer with a free compost giveaway by North Ayrshire Council.

On Saturday May 11, council officers will drop off 10 tonnes of loose compost at the household waste recycling centre in Brodick. The nutrient rich compost will be available for people to grab a share from 10am. However, as it will be loose, residents are asked to bring a bag and shovel with them.

The compost comes from the food and garden waste which is collected within North Ayrshire each year – last year alone this was almost 12,000 tonnes.

Therefore, by recycling the right stuff in the right bin, residents can help reduce the amount on unnecessary waste which is sent to landfill and instead contribute to environmental initiatives such as these which give something back to the community. After all, studies have found that within the average general waste bin in North Ayrshire, around 71 per cent of its content could have been recycled or composted.

Russell McCutcheon, head of commercial services, said: ‘Our compost giveaways are a great opportunity for community groups and individuals to reap the rewards of recycling. I would encourage all those who could make use of the compost to head along and get a share.’

Compost supplies are limited and will be offered on a first come, first served basis. However, if you miss out this time, there will be another compost giveaway later in the year.