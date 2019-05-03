Catriona cancellations after hull damage

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The MV Catriona has sustained damage to the underside of the vessel while berthing in Claonaig.

The diesel electric hybrid ship, which was launched in 2015, operates in the shallow waters of the harbours of Lochranza and Tarbert, as well as Claonaig, and restrictions have had to be put in place to prevent further damage.

A spokesman for CalMac said: ‘The recent dry docking of the Catriona identified some damage to the aft end which corresponds with the end that goes into Claonaig. We recently conducted underwater camera investigations 20 minutes before low water and it is evident that there is very little water below the hull and propulsion unit.

‘Claonaig is naturally shallow and as a precautionary measure we need to introduce a tidal restriction to safeguard the hull integrity and avoid damaging the vessel when approaching the slip. The threat of damage is heightened with the movement of vehicles on and off the vessel which can cause it to “surge”. We will need to monitor tidal levels going forward and restrict sailings accordingly.’

As a result of the recent discovery some sailings have had to be withdrawn from tomorrow (Sunday) until Friday when tidal levels are likely to exceed the restriction. See CalMac website for details.

Port and vessel owners CMAL have been advised of the situation and will be considering the options available to them to deal with the problem.

