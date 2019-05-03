Brodick ladies retain Kiscadale Salver

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

The main event in the ALGU calendar took place over the beautifully presented Brodick course from Tuesday April 23. The Kiscadale Salver is a scratch competition which at present it is played for by the participating clubs in a foursomes round robin format.

On Tuesday Lamlash took on the defending champions Brodick. This was a real test of Lamlash’ metal as recently Brodick has fielded the strongest team the ALGU has seen for some years. With grit, determination and some very good golf Lamlash won one game against the champions, while in the second match Shiskine played Machrie Bay winning one match and halving the other. Standings after the first round: Shiskine 3 pts, Lamlash 2pts, Brodick 2pts, Machrie Bay 1pt.

Day two, Thursday April 25, saw Machrie Bay prevail in both matches against Lamlash while Brodick won both against Shiskine. Standings after day two: Brodick 6pts, Machrie Bay 5pts, Shiskine 3pts, Lamlash 2pts.

The forecasters for Saturday unfortunately proved accurate and the last games were played in miserable weather. However that did not detract from the quality of play from Brodick who won both their matches against Machrie Bay to win the Salver again, with Shiskine, who also won both their games, runners up.

After time to shed sodden waterproofs and maybe tidy up our hair a little the players and their stalwart caddies and supports repaired to the clubhouse for the annual prize-giving.

The main winners over the 2018-19 season are: Flockhart Trophy 2018, Yvonne Brothers; Island Champion 2018, Anne May; Cir Mhor Trophy 2018, Anne May; Drumadoon Plate 2018-19, Kema Glenda; and Kiscadale Salver 2019. Brodick.

Following the prize-giving. in a departure from previous years, the company remained at the host club and enjoyed the most enjoyable meal provided by the club’s caterers. That made getting drookit out on the course worthwhile!

On behalf of the ALGU many thanks to hosts Brodick for the courtesy of their lovely course and for the wonderful hospitality and food we enjoyed over the three days of competition. To Chris and his team of caters and to Graeme behind the bar thank you for your kindness to and patience with a such a large group of exuberant lady golfers.

The teams who took part in the Kiscadale Salver competition. NO_B18golf02

The winning Brodick team with the Kiscadale Salver. NO_B18golf03

Flockhart Trophy winner Yvonne Brothers with island champion Anne May, who also picked up the Cir Mhor Trophy. NO_B18golf04

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday April 25, Summer Stableford. 1 Allan Colquhoun 44pts, 2 Norrie MacIntyre 39pts, 3 Graeme Andrew 36pts BIH, 4 Paul Jameson 36pts. Best scratch, Allan Colquhoun 36pts. Magic twos Jim Young @13th, Ian Bremner @14th, Martin Wallbank and Neil Young @16th. Hole 17 drawn out but no winner so the rollover continues.

Sunday April 28, Drift Inn Quaich, CSS 67, 33pts to Stableford. 1 Lee Dutton 37pts, 2 Ian Bremner 33pts BIH, 3 Graeme Andrew 33pts BIH over Iain Murchie. Best scratch, Iain Murchie 28pts. Magic twos Norrie MacIntyre @13th. Draw, no winner so the rollover continues.

Fixtures: Sunday May 5, AGA Spring Handicap at W/Bay at 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday May 9, Summer Cup, make up own groups.

Shiskine Golf Club

Saturday April 27, Gents Stableford Open, 49 played. 1st Class: 1 William Thompson 26pts, 2 Willie Kelso 25pts, 3 Phil Betley 23pts. 2nd Class: 1 Peter Hillis 31pts and winner, 2 Fraser Topping 27pts, 3 John McKee 26pts, BIH. Magic twos: C Lofthouse, P Hillis, S Urquhart, D Simpson and R Traill. Jackpot at the 10th (£50), Ross Traill. Many thanks to everyone who played, helped on the day and donated a prize. Well done to Peter Hillis, fantastic round.

Fixtures: Thursday May 9, Ladies Club Championship qualifying round two. Thursday May 9, 1pm and 5.30pm tee offs. Sunday May 7 , Gents AGA Spring Handicap at Whiting Bay, am and pm tee offs.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday April 24, Summer Cup, 35 played, CSS 64. Finlay Sillars 68-13=55, Babbies MacNeil 81-21=60, Ali Hume 73-12=61. Scratch Matt Keir 67.

Sunday April 28, Belhaven Medal, 22 played, CSS 65. Brian Smith 74-13=61, Matt Keir 69-5=64, David Hendry 78-13=65, ACB. Scratch Matt Keir 69.

Fixtures: Sunday May 5, no competition at Brodick as AGA Spring Handicap at Whiting Bay.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday April 24, The Richard Parfitt Stableford. A total of 23 played on yet another day of fine weather although an intermittent breeze and quickening greens made for tricky conditions at times. Early starter Colin Wannop was unconcerned however and he carded a fine 39 points to win by 2. 1 Colin Wannop 29, 39pts, 2 David Brookens 12, 37, 3 Stan Rainey 11, 36, 4 Kevin McAleney 12, 35. CSS stayed at 63/36 points. Magic twos Stan Rainey @2nd @11th, Sandy Pringle @7th and Nicol Auld @17th.

Friday April 26, AGA Seniors Crystal round 1. Whiting Bay enjoyed a comfortable victory over Lochranza Castle Golf Club at Machrie. In the first game out, WBGC captain Andy Martin and Dougie Auld found themselves seven holes to the good on the 16th tee while the second pairing of David Brookens and Stan Rainey were three holes up on the 15th fairway; altogether an impregnable position for WBGC and hands were shaken all round. On now to a tough semi final tie against Machrie over their home course.

Sunday April 28, The Eric Wood Memorial Stableford. Another fine day for this year’s Eric Wood Stableford drew a field of 16 for this ever popular event. Over the field scoring was good to the extent that CSS came down to 62/37 points and four tied on that score to share the top places. 1 Paul Robson 13, 37pts ACB, 2 Kevin Jackson 10, 37 ACB, 3 Stan Rainey 11, 37 ACB, 4 John Simmons 13, 37. Magic twos Gus Macleod and Andy Martin both @17th.

Fixtures: Sunday May 5, AGA Spring Handicap at Whiting Bay. Wednesday May 8, Summer Trophy. Friday May 10, AGA Seniors Bowl at Machrie Bay Golf Club.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday April 24, Summer Cup. 1 D Logan 70-10=60 and scratch, 2 R McLean 74-13=61, 3 J McGovern 75-14=61. Magic twos, three but none of which were drawn so the pot continues to grow.

Fixtures: Saturday May 4, The James Bunyan Trophy. Open to all golfers, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday May 8, Summer Cup, ballot at 6pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday May 4, High Steel Cup for over 60s, nine hole competition plus open sweep, tee off at 12.30pm. Tuesday May 7, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm and 5.30pm.

Arran Golfers Association

Fixture: AGA Spring Handicap played at Whiting Bay GC Sunday May 5, entry sheets at all the Arran clubs. Late entries accepted.