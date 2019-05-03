Arran charity scarf gets helping hand from MP

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A special guest joined a group to knitters last Saturday for the launch of the Arran charity scarf.

Arran MP Patricia Gibson joined the group at Bay Wool & Crafts in Whiting Bay to learn about the project and help with a few stitches. She was due to be joined by husband Kenneth, but the MSP had been urgently called to the SNP conference taking place last weekend.

The scarf project is calling all knitters and crocheters to get involved to help the Arran Mountain Rescue Team,the RNLI and the homeless.

For a £1 donation everyone is welcome to come and knit – or crochet – a section of a 6ft scarf, with donated oddments of yarn. The aim is to see how many scarves they can knit and crochet before ShopArran weekend in November. Updates will be regularly posted on the Bay Wool & Crafts Facebook page and in The Banner, so you can keep up with progress, with a final total of amounts raised and lengths completed.

The project is the brainchild of Shiskine artist Susie Thompson who came up with the idea from the poncho she is seen wearing in the photograph, which was knitted by a friend from oddments.

Katharine Sparshott of Bay Wool & Crafts said: ‘We already have a basketful of odd ends of yarn in all weights, so whatever your favourite weight, we have a scarf for you to work on. This is open to all ages and abilities – no mistakes will be rectified, though dropped stitches will be secured to avoid unravelling, as you are all volunteers and this adds uniqueness and character to the scarves. Whatever stitch you want to use is a welcome addition – whether you stick to garter stitch, or are a lover of cabling.

‘If you can’t make our Knit & Blether sessions on Wednesday mornings (11.30am to 1.30pm), just stop in the shop any time we’re open have a tea or coffee and knit a section. We’re always happy to see you!’

Donations for taking part in the knitting and crocheting will be split between Arran Mountain Rescue Team and the RNLI and the finished scarves will be donated to the homeless charity SeAscape, Ayr, which was suggested by Mrs Gibson. If successful, it is planned to repeat the Arran charity scarf next year.

Bay Wool & Crafts is a collaboration of four crafters, making baby/toddler knits, knitted soft toys, mosaic and stained glass, and canvas prints of the island’s landscapes. They also stock a wide range of wool and haberdashery. There are also a variety of crafts on offer in the shop from other island crafters.