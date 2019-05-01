Dremmwel to make a welcome return

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Innovative Breton folk band Dremmwel will visit Tobermory early next month as part of their Scottish tour.

The name means ‘horizon’ and the band’s six albums since 1996 create a fresh and varied take on basic Breton dance music.

Dremmwel toured in Scotland previously in 1997 and 2002 and have graced festivals in Wales, Belgium, Germany, Austria and the USA over the years. Their most recent CD (Hirbad), meaning Long Stay, is inspired by the ‘global jukebox’ concept for traditional music, closely associated with the legendary American archivist, Alan Lomax.

The band says: ‘The Global Jukebox is dedicated to our remote ancestors, to our parents, grandparents and teachers, and is a gift offered to present and future generations – a gift of sound, movement, and growing knowledge. It honours the expressive traditions of all peoples, and the cultural diversity that enriches us as individuals, and is crucial to our common survival as a species.’

If you have ever travelled with Brittany Ferries from England or Ireland overnight, you’ll have been woken by Dremmwel tunes in your cabin. Theirs is also the only music on sale aboard the fleet.

Dremmwel is celebrating 30 years of the group’s development, this time through collaborations with musicians from Corsica, Paraguay, the Basque lands and Scotland. Each add new spice to self-penned tunes from the core Dremmwel players who are steeped in the Breton Fest Noz (‘night dance’) traditions of their native Finistere.

This appearance will appeal to people with an interest in pipes, Celtic harp, dancing, and indeed anyone keen to hear energetic Celtic music played by consummate professionals.

The four core Dremmwel musicians playing on this tour are: Dominique Le Guichaoua, diatonic accordions, binou (Breton pipes), vocals and mouth organ; René Marchand, bombard, whistles and veuze (another kind of Breton pipes); Daniel Cadiou, guitars, and Marin l’Hopiteau on harp and fiddle.

As an additional treat they will be joined on the tour by Corsican singer Marco Campana, who contributed his haunting polyphonic vocals, characteristic of Corsica’s Orezza Valley, to the recent Dremmwel album and Scottish contributors to ‘Hirbad’ may also take to the stage.

The band will play An Tobar Tobermory, on the isle of Mull, on Sunday May 12 at 8.30pm.

Other dates in their calendar include Portree and Plockton.