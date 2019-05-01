Defence contractor gifts rescue team night vision equipment

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Thales Optronics in Glasgow, a member of the multinational defence contractors Thales Group, has donated an thermal imaging camera to the Arran Mountain Rescue Team (AMRT) that will play an invaluable part in assisting with rescue operations.

The military grade camera which has the ability to detect heat signatures in the day or night, over distances of up to four kilometres, will become an invaluable tool in locating, pinpointing and detecting people, animals and any other heat source during mountain rescues.

At an informal handing over ceremony Thales external stakeholder manager Alan Rae and systems engineer Keith Stott presented the AMRT members with the equipment and gave them a demonstration on how it works.

The much appreciated donation came about after Alan Rae was driving to work and on the radio he heard about a search and rescue operation being undertaken by the Scottish Mountain Rescue in Aviemore. Thinking of how the product that his company produces could benefit rescue organisations, he put in place a plan to make use of the four night vision cameras that were unused at his office. The unused but valuable cameras are a previous generation of the models that are currently being used by the British Army.

One of the four cameras is currently being used at engagement events at schools which introduces children to the STEM fields and two more were donated to Scottish Mountain Rescue in Aviemore. The remaining one Alan wished to see being used in an area where they had limited ability to rapidly be able to borrow the equipment should they need it, preferably in a remote location.

Thinking back to his childhood days in 1961, when his family rented a house in Douglas Place during the summer, Alan thought of Arran and the Arran Mountain Rescue Team who could put the technology to good use.

Thales already has a long association with Arran dating all the way back to 1917 when the Glasgow based company supplied periscopes to the submariners who undertook their Perishers training on Arran. After confirming the plan with his superiors, the decision was made to donate the equipment and they contacted the AMRT.

AMRT team leader Alan McNicol said: ‘ On behalf of all of us at the AMRT we would like to say a big thank you to Alan and Keith and to Thales for their kind donation. The equipment will be put to good use and we are sure that it will be incredibly useful during our rescue operations.’

The handheld thermal imaging camera is part of the SOPHIE family produced by Thales and weighs 1.6kg. It features a digital compass, GPS and the ability to store images if required. With it, a user is able to detect hidden or camouflaged heat sources, such as that emitted from humans, from four kilometres away and the ability to ‘see’ in complete darkness. While primarily of military use, its features lend itself to search and rescue tasks but owing to the cost of the advanced technology it is ordinarily out of the budget range of rescue organisations.

Thales external stakeholder manager Alan Rae and systems engineer Keith Stott present Arran Mountain Rescue Team leader Alan McNicol and team members with the thermal imaging camera. 01_B18AMRT01

Team member Lucy Wallace tests the thermal imaging camera. 01_B18AMRT02