Syrian families given warm welcome on visit to Arran

There was much excitement on the 9.45am ferry from Ardrossan earlier this month when 33 Syrian adults and 41 children started on a family day out to Arran. They came with two translators and three North Ayrshire Council staff at the invitation from St Molios Church in Shiskine.

Accompanying them on the boat were Alan, Evelyn, Helen and Graeme(AYF). The excitement was running high, especially with the children.

Back at the ranch, Shiskine community hall, a busy team were preparing to receive them for a lunch of soup, sandwiches and traybakes coffee, teas and juice. With Gerry at the helm ably assisted by Jan, Liz F, John and Chea the hall was set up, soups prepared; folks were coming and going with sandwiches and ladies from WI provided a lovely variety of tray bakes. A play area was made ready for the little ones (and the not so little ones). A children’s video set in motion and Graeme with a good-sized group of young people set up activities in case the rain stopped outside play!

Our friends all sat down and were joined by one or two others from Shiskine. We noticed lots of big plastic bags came with the visitors and before long we were all having to try their local foods.

It was a happy gathering with plenty of noise. Then we noticed the sun was out and out to stay. By 1pm all were back on the buses with one bus going up to Bellvue farm to see new lambs, stroke the pony and donkeys, view the very large cows and gaze in amazement at the strutting turkey cock who was quite vocal. Great excitement.

The second bus went off to the playpark and sports field at Blackwaterfoot where local young folk and the youth workers organised some activities.

It was a happy day for everyone, some of the visitors had been in Scotland – Garnock Valley and Irvine – for two years and this was their first ‘day away’ while others had only been here for two or three weeks.

Each family received a small goody bag with Arran foods and a map and we hope bridges of understanding were built on both sides. However, the day didn’t just happen and there are many people to thank for their generosity:

The Auchrannie for providing picnic boxes for all the children, Island Cheese company, Wooleys for oatcakes, Arran Provisions for chutneys, Carol Kane for Arran Tablet, Ailsa and Donald for farm visits, the ladies of WI for homebakes, Members of St Molios for soup and sandwiches and Peter and Garry our Stagecoach drivers for the day.Also The Hall Committee for the free use of the ShiskineCommunity Hall and Shiskine Valley Improvements for the free use of the sports field at Blackwater foot.

To everyone who in anyway, engaged with this project and gave of their time and talents a massive thank you.

Helen Kerr