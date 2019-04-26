RNLI coffee morning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran branch of the RNLI is holding a coffee morning at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick on Saturday May 4, from 10.30am to 12noon. There will be the traditional tea and coffee, home-baking stall and tombola.

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea and relies entirely on funding from local communities. Your support would be greatly appreciated.